Power of unity: 944th Fighter Wing hosts Honorary Commanders

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023. The purpose of the 944th FW Honorary Commander Program is to promote relationships between base senior leadership and civilian partners, foster civic appreciation of the Air Force mission and its Airmen, maximize opportunities to share the Air Force story with new stewards, and to communicate mutual interest, challenges, and concerns that senior leaders and civilian stakeholders have in common.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Honorary Commanders with the 944th Fighter Wing participate in immersive training with 944th FW Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023.