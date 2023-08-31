AETC Command Chief Visits Luke

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Command Chief of Air Education and Training Command, visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to discuss the importance of training and combat readiness with Luke Airmen and leadership, Aug. 16-18, 2023.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief, accompanied Bickley as he toured 56th FW squadrons and base facilities.

“Our people, in particular our non-commissioned officers, gives us the competitive edge over our adversaries,” said Bickley. “Training combat-ready pilots is the primary mission at Luke, but we can’t project airpower without our combat support functions. Couple those two entities together and see why we’re the best Air Force on the planet.”

During his visit, Chief Bickley emphasized the CSAF Actions Orders and moving out aggressively, honing our warfighting skills and mindset, with members of the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 56th Mission Support Group, and 63rd Fighter Squadron. Additionally, Bickley spoke with the First Sergeants of the 56th FW and future non-commissioned officers at the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School and hosted an all call with both NCO’s and junior officers.

“This visit was a great opportunity for the Airmen at Luke AFB to meet with, and learn from AETC’s senior leadership,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “Taking every opportunity that presents itself to develop the next generation of Airmen is essential to Luke AFB’s mission of producing the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.”

In addition to meeting with Luke Airmen to speak on training, Bickley took time to focus on another of one AETC’s important missions, recruitment. Taking advantage of Luke’s proximity to the greater Phoenix area, Bickley met with Air Force Reserve Officer Training Core cadets at Arizona State University and recruiters out of the Westgate recruiting office.

AETC serves as the first command for all Airmen with the mission to find, recruit, train and educate Airmen. From the moment they arrive at basic training, through to their initial technical school, and continuing on with any career enrichment courses they attend, they are part of the first command.