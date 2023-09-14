aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

56th CES holds commemorative ruck

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. On Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four hijackings carried out by terrorists occurred. As a result of the hijackings 2,977 people lost their lives. All across the United States organizations and groups hold memorials and events to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Maj. Weston Thomsen, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, provides opening remarks during the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th CES hosted a commemorative ruck in memoriam of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks. Thomsen spoke on the historical significance of 9/11, the impact it has had on our nation, and how the military has changed as a result of it.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. On Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four hijackings carried out by terrorists occurred resulting in the deaths of 2,977 people. All across the United States organizations and groups hold memorials and events to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in the CES 9/11 Commemorative Ruck Sept. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

