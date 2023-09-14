Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 56th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, rings a bell after completing the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz. Participants of the challenge climbed 110 floors around the arena in honor of the first responders who ascended the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks 22 years since the attacks, which claimed 2,977 lives, including over 400 first responders.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th SFS armory noncommissioned officer in-charge, and Staff Sgt. Austin Johnson, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, showcase various weapon platforms to local Navy Junior ROTC members during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz. Participants of the challenge climbed 110 floors around the arena in honor of the first responders who ascended the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks on the World Trade Center claimed 2,977 lives, including more than 400 firefighters and police officers.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Staff Sgt. Austin Johnson, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, and Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th SFS armory noncommissioned officer in-charge, showcase various weapon platforms to local Navy Junior ROTC members during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, administers the Oath of Enlistment to U.S. Air Force recruits during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz. More than 20 new recruits took part in the oath which signifies a service member’s commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution. The swear-in took place during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.