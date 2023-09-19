Operation Kids kicks off at Luke AFB!



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

A U.S. Air Force child tries on combat gear during the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The program is designed for military children ages 6-15 years and provides children with a look at what their parents can encounter while on a deployment. Experiences like this help advance quality of life for military members and their families, contributing to a healthier work and life balance at Luke AFB.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Staff Sgt. Jose Ramirez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, shows a military child various EOD equipment during the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 100 children, nine squadrons and four local organizations participated in the event, giving kids the opportunity to experience the deployment process.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Two U.S. Air Force children pose for a photo during the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Operation Kids is a simulated deployment experience for children of deployed service members, giving them a look into what their parents may experience while deploying.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Airman Angelica Arce, 944th Logistics Support Squadron inbound specialist, applies face paint to a child at the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The simulated deployed environment can provide insight on the deployment process and promote pride for parents while they are deployed.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, participates in the activities of the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

U.S. Military children sign their certificates during the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

U.S. Military children prepare for the 15th annual Operation KIDS event Sept. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Operation Kids is a simulated deployment experience for children of deployed service members, giving them a look into what their parents may experience while deployed. Experiences like this help advance quality of life for military members and their families, contributing to a healthier work and life balance at Luke AFB.