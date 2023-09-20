aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB hosts Arizona Commanders Summit

by 2nd Lt. Abbey Duncan Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper
Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, gives his opening remarks during the semiannual Arizona Commanders Summit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. The summit is held at different military installations within the state every six months to discuss various topics impacting military bases in Arizona.

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the semi-annual Arizona Commanders Summit Sept. 8, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

In attendance were military commanders and senior leadership from Yuma Proving Ground, Davis-Monthan AFB, Luke AFB, 161st Air Refueling Wing, Fort Hauchuca, Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, and other Arizona-based military units. Also in attendance were leaders in the Arizona community such as Jerry Weires, mayor of Glendale.

“Luke AFB is honored to host this gathering of so many distinguished leaders from across the state of Arizona,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “In carrying out our various missions, success is not solely determined by the strength of our forces, but by the strength of our partnerships”.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper
Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Arizona, mayor, speaks to a group of Arizona military commanders including U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander (center) and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief, during the semiannual Arizona Commanders Summit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023.

The summit is grounds for leadership to come together and address topics and issues that impact military missions such as changes in structure, personnel, and external pressures. Maj. Gen. Troy Daniels, Arizona Air Component Commander, Air National Guard, spoke about the importance of working with the community to improve installation security.

“I recommend that all base commanders carefully ensure comprehensive security measures are in place, to include exploring expanded collaboration with local law enforcement, in light of the threats we face today.” said Daniels, “Valuable lessons can be drawn from various sources, and I urge commanders to examine them to enhance the protection of our bases.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper
U.S. Army Col. John Ives, Garrison Commander, Fort Huachuca, speaks to a crowd of military leaders from across Arizona during the semiannual Arizona Commanders Summit at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023.

The forum provided a chance to assess challenges and establish connections for the purpose of sharing resources to best achieve the various missions of those in attendance.

“Our plan moving forward is to start flowing pilots and maintainers through F-35 training, some here at the 56th FW.” says Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, Davis-Monthan AFB. “But that doesn’t mean that Davis-Monthan is going away; we have made big changes to grow our rescue capability”.

The opportunity for installation commanders and other key leadership to meet face to face on a regular basis has been instrumental in developing a better understanding of each other’s military mission and the problems they encounter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Luke EOD conducts exercise Road...
 By Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero Luke AFB, Ariz.  
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis
USAF, Netherlands Navy control together...
 By Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis Luke AFB, Ariz.
Never Forgotten: Airmen run for...
 By Aerotech News
Operation Kids kicks off at...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit