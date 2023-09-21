aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke EOD conducts exercise Road RAPTER

by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero Luke AFB, Ariz.  
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Tech. Sgt. Kristin Ponce, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, removes the helmet of his bomb suit during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Road RAPTER was a training exercise where members of the Luke AFB EOD team and bomb technicians from multiple first responder and law enforcement agencies learned how to render safe weapons of mass destruction.

The 56th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team hosted Road RAPTER, a training exercise focused on the proper handling of weapons of mass destruction Sept. 5-7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Staff Sgt. Zackary Stringer, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a radiological isotope identification device during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Identification devices are one of several tools used by EOD when assessing the danger represented by a radiological dispersion device.

Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response, was spearheaded by Luke AFB’s EOD unit, the Phoenix Regional Render Safe Team, and the Radiological Assistance Program.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Staff Sgt. Zackary Stringer, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a radiological isotope identification device during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“There were three organizations and roughly 50 people involved with this event,” said Senior Airman Jacob Turcotte, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician. “We brought the Phoenix RRST and RAP here because in a real-world scenario, these are the organizations we would be working with to render safe a WMD.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Second Lt. Robert Cheng, 56th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, speaks to members of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During a real-world threat, the 56th OMRS would monitor the level of radiological exposure that Luke EOD technicians would experience.

The Department of Energy’s RAP leverages the knowledge of nuclear scientists, engineers and technicians from national laboratories and sites all across the country to assist the public with radiological incidents such as radiological accidents, searching for lost or stolen radiological sources, and community preparedness.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Tech. Sgt. James Vossah (left) and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Paul (right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare simulated explosives during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Road RAPTER is a training exercise where members of the Luke AFB EOD team and bomb technicians from multiple first responder and law enforcement agencies learned how to render safe weapons of mass destruction.

Additionally, the Phoenix RRST is made up of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, Bomb Technicians assigned to the Phoenix Police Department, Glendale PD, Mesa PD, Tempe PD, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix Fire Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety. They train monthly and also partner with DOE and DOD agencies regularly.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
From right: Dr. Jose Trevino, Radiological Assistance Program Region 4 outreach coordinator, speaks with Senior Airman Nestor Guevara-Rapenella, and Senior Airman Nicholas Howes, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 5, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Trevino is a member of the Department of Energy’s Radiological Assistance Program. The RAP is responsible for standardizing training for response organizations in regard to radiation hazards they might encounter while out on a mission.

“This training is extremely beneficial for all organizations involved,” said Turcotte. “It gives us the opportunity to share different tactics and techniques, essentially adding tools to our toolbox so we will be fully prepared in a real-world scenario.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Staff Sgt. Zackary Stringer (left), and Senior Airman Steven Webb, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, examine an x-ray during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. X-ray equipment is one of several tools used by EOD when assessing the danger represented by a suspected explosive device.

The full training took three days, the first two days were classroom time lead by the RAP team, who provided the training aids and study materials for Road RAPTER.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Senior Airman Austin Huff, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, remotely operates a robot during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke AFB EOD team partnered with the Phoenix Regional Render Safe Team and the Department of Energy’s Radiological Assistance Program for a three day training. Over the course of the training, bomb technicians from the DOD, first responders, and law enforcement agencies learned the processes for rendering safe a weapon of mass destruction.

“RAP works to standardize training for various response organizations,” said Dr. Jose Trevino, RAP Region 4 outreach coordinator. “Our goal is to have all participants in our trainings, like the 56th EOD team members, develop a better working knowledge of the radiation hazards that they might encounter while out on a mission so that they can respond in a safe and effective manner when out in the field.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Staff Sgt. Zackary Stringer (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, briefs Matt Lightfoot, FBI Phoenix weapon of mass destruction coordinator and bomb technician, during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Lightfoot is a member of the Phoenix Regional Render Safe Team, a coalition of bomb technicians from more than 10 different law enforcement and first responder agencies. During an active bomb threat Luke EOD would partner with the Phoenix RRST to identify and handle the suspected explosive device.

RAP also provided the study materials and training aids used on the final day of training, a WMD response exercise lead by the Phenix RRST and Luke EOD teams.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

From left: Senior Airman Steven Webb, Staff Sgt. Zackary Stringer, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, and Deputy Jason Schweizer, Maricopa County Sheriff‘s Office bomb technician, carry x-ray equipment during training exercise Road RAPTER or Radiological Assistance Program Training for Emergency Response Sept. 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Schweizer is a member of the Phoenix Regional Render Safe Team, a coalition of bomb technicians from more than 10 different law enforcement and first responder agencies. During an active bomb threat Luke EOD would partner with the Phoenix RRST to identify and handle the suspected explosive device.

“This training alongside our Air Force EOD counterparts demonstrates how a critical incident response requires effort from multiple government agencies,” said Taylor Biggs, FBI Phoenix special agent. “The Phoenix RRST bomb techs receive data from EOD that enables them to conduct a proper assessment of the threat and direct all bomb techs on scene in executing advanced procedures to deal with a WMD.”

WMD response is part of Luke EOD’s nine mission sets. While real world calls for this mission set are scarce, the skills are perishable. It is only through training that Airmen in all career fields stay ready to competently carry out their responsibilities when duty calls. Training like this helps Luke Airmen and local partners advance and hone their skills to prepare to win tomorrow’s fight.

