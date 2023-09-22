aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB celebrates AF 76th birthday

by Aerotech News


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing stand in formation, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The flag-raising ceremony marked the Air Force’s 76th year as a military branch. The ceremony was hosted at Litchfield Park, highlighting Luke Air Force Base’s strong relationship with its local communities.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Tom Schoaf, Litchfield Park mayor, speaks at the Air Force birthday flag ceremony, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard march in formation, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Airman 1st Class Walker Shaman, Luke Air Force Base Honor Guardsman, raises the American flag, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard raise the U.S. flag, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard raise the Air Force flag, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard raise the Air Force flag, Sept. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

