Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA vigil, Sept. 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for 24 hours straight, while the names of prisoners of war and those missing in action were read aloud. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, vigils are held to honor those who endured lengths of captivity and those who have yet to return home.



Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. David Allwine, former prisoner of war, kicks off the POW/MIA 24-hour vigil, Sept. 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Allwine rode in a military jeep from the Vietnam War for the first three laps of the vigil alongside the first runners. The 24-hour vigil featured volunteers running with the POW/MIA flag, while the names of POWs and those missing in action were read for 24 hours straight.



Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA vigil, Sept. 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing conduct a missing man formation during the POW/MIA retreat ceremony, Sept. 15, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th FW capped off its 24-hour vigil with a retreat ceremony, featuring the missing man formation, as well as the retirement of the POW/MIA flag used during the vigil. The missing man formation recognizes those service members who have yet to return home, whether they are a prisoner of war, missing in action, or have given their life in service to the nation.