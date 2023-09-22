aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

by Aerotech News
Thunderbolt Luke AFB History Edition – September 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to this special issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt!

This special issue is all about the history of Luke, from its establishment in the 1940s to the present.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/092223TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lfro/

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting September 22. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

