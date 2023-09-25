Luke AFB marks AF anniversary with annual Air Force Ball



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz. Luke AFB held the ball to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th Birthday. The ball featured displays such as the POW/MIA and Battlefield Cross ceremony, a Pageant of the Flags showcase, and the formal cake cutting ceremony.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Members of the 56th Fighter Wing community partake in the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform the POW/MIA table ceremony during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz. The ceremony, also known as the missing man table ceremony, means to honor those who have endured enemy captivity or have yet to return home.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Cadets of the Buckeye High School JROTC program perform the Pageant of the Flags ceremony during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz. Luke Air Force Base held the ball to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th Birthday. The Pageant of the Flags ceremony showcased the different flags and colors that have flown for the U.S., from the time of English colonies to today.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, gives remarks during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz. Pleus spoke about his time as the commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, as well as the history of how the Air Force became a separate branch of the U.S. military.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, and Airman Jaylen Craig, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, participate in the formal cake cutting ceremony during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz, The cake cutting ceremony involves the tradition of having both the youngest and oldest Airmen cut the cake together. Luke Air Force Base held the ball to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th Birthday.



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks during the 76th Air Force Ball, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Ariz. Rueschhoff thanked the 56th FW community for its continued support and highlighted select individuals who helped organize and create the event.