University of Arizona AFROTC tours Luke AFB

by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets receive a tour of a Luke Air Force Base fire truck, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The visit served as a strategic initiative to advance training by equipping future Air Force leaders with knowledge and firsthand operational insights.

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted a two-day tour for over 30 University of Arizona Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, Sept. 21-22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets watch a Luke Air Force Base fire truck spray water, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

The visit aimed to provide AFROTC cadets with knowledge of Luke’s training mission and operations.

“Seeing firsthand what most people have never experienced has been incredible,” said Matthew Fellows, University of Arizona AFROTC cadet. “It not only put the work we’re doing in AFROTC into perspective, but also gave us a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets receive tour of the Luke Air Force Base fire station, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Cadets toured the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke’s air park, fire station, air control tower, and concluded their visit at aircrew flight equipment.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets learn about Luke Air Force Base’s Aircrew Flight Equipment, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The visit gave cadets the opportunity to engage with active-duty personnel, gaining insight into quality of life within the service

“It turns classroom lessons into real-world experiences,” said Maj. Fred Olson, AFROTC Instructor. “It creates excitement for what the future holds.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
A University of Arizona AFROTC Cadet watches an F-35 Lightning II soar by on the Luke Air Force Base Air Traffic Control Tower, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

The visit also gave cadets the opportunity to engage with active-duty personnel, gaining insight into their quality of life within the service.

“Hosting the cadets at Luke gives us the opportunity to show them firsthand what we do here,” said Maj. Greg Gai, Aircrew Flight Equipment flight commander. “It’s about inspiring the next generation of Airmen.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
University of Arizona AFROTC Cadets pose for a photo in front of an F-35 Lightning II, Sept. 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The visit served as a strategic initiative to advance training by equipping future Air Force leaders with knowledge and firsthand operational insights.

By equipping future Air Force leaders with hands-on knowledge and insights, these visits aim to build stronger partnerships within the community and beyond.

