Arizona National Guard, Oman Strengthen Partnership

by Capt. Erin Hannigan Arizona National Guard
National Guard photograph by Brian A. Barbour
Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs walks with the Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other military officials during a tour of vehicles and equipment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the first delegation visit of officials from the Sultanate of Oman which partnered with Arizona under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program last year.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs welcomed the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces delegation for a weeklong Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, celebrating the state’s newest state partnership through the State Partnership Program Sept. 25-28 2023.

National Guard photograph by Brian A. Barbour

An Arizona Army National Guard Soldier from the 855th Military Police Company shows the M249 light machine gun and M2 machine gun to Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces, and other senior ranking military officials from the Sultanate of Oman during tour at Goldwater Air National Guard Base that showed AZNG vehicles and equipment, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

“While Oman and Arizona may be geographically distant, our shared commitment to sustainable development, border security, and military resiliency highlight the strength of the partnership,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, director of Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona National Guard’s adjutant general. “Together, we demonstrate that collaboration knows no boundaries and may lead to mutual growth and prosperity.”

Sultanate of Oman’s Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Royal Forces and other senior military officials view a static display for the Arizona Air National Guard Security Forces during a delegation visit to Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Sept. 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

The delegation visited the 161st Air Refueling Wing and 162nd Fighter Wing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the University of Arizona Biosphere and campus, and the Arizona State University campus, learning about Guard capabilities and state resources.

Members of the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces and the Arizona National Guard attended briefings and tours from the Arizona Division of Emergency Management and Arizona National Guard 91st Civil Support Team during the Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, Sept. 28, 2023. The SPP supports security cooperation objectives by developing enduring relationships with partnered countries.

Topics discussed included emergency management, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, border security and processing, and critical infrastructure.
“Arizona National Guard is excited to build the relationship with Oman through the State Partnership Program and expand with a whole-of-government approach to grow ties between the public and private sectors for long-term mutual benefit and understanding,” said Col. Pete Caffrey, State Partnership Program coordinator.

Members of the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces and the Arizona National Guard attended briefings and tours from the Arizona Division of Emergency Management and Arizona National Guard 91st Civil Support Team during the Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, Sept. 28, 2023.

The Arizona National Guard entered the SPP as an original ally, partnering with the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1993.

Members of the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces and the Arizona National Guard attended a Critical Infrastructure Research Panel at the University of Arizona to learn about the University’s national and global capabilities, Sept. 27, 2023.

These collaborations create enduring partnerships that strengthen our partners and allies, assist combatant commanders, and enhance regional security. This program’s innovative, low-cost, small-footprint approach has resulted in productive partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

Members of the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces and Arizona National Guard tour the Biosphere 2 Science Museum to learn about natural and human made ecosystems through integrated research during the Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, Sept. 27, 2023.

The Arizona National Guard is looking forward to bolstering its new partnership through exercises, co-deployments and key-leader engagements in the United States and Oman.

