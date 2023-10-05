Arizona National Guard, Oman Strengthen Partnership

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs welcomed the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces delegation for a weeklong Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, celebrating the state’s newest state partnership through the State Partnership Program Sept. 25-28 2023.

“While Oman and Arizona may be geographically distant, our shared commitment to sustainable development, border security, and military resiliency highlight the strength of the partnership,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, director of Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona National Guard’s adjutant general. “Together, we demonstrate that collaboration knows no boundaries and may lead to mutual growth and prosperity.”

The delegation visited the 161st Air Refueling Wing and 162nd Fighter Wing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the University of Arizona Biosphere and campus, and the Arizona State University campus, learning about Guard capabilities and state resources.

Topics discussed included emergency management, cybersecurity, sustainable energy, border security and processing, and critical infrastructure.

“Arizona National Guard is excited to build the relationship with Oman through the State Partnership Program and expand with a whole-of-government approach to grow ties between the public and private sectors for long-term mutual benefit and understanding,” said Col. Pete Caffrey, State Partnership Program coordinator.

The Arizona National Guard entered the SPP as an original ally, partnering with the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1993.

These collaborations create enduring partnerships that strengthen our partners and allies, assist combatant commanders, and enhance regional security. This program’s innovative, low-cost, small-footprint approach has resulted in productive partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

The Arizona National Guard is looking forward to bolstering its new partnership through exercises, co-deployments and key-leader engagements in the United States and Oman.