Air Force

Luke Defenders train with new rifle optic

by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
A TANGO6T rifle scope sits attached to an M4 carbine, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz. The new optic was employed by defenders attached to the 56th Security Forces Squadron during live-fire training at the school. The training focused on the use of the optic for long-range targets, up to 750 yards.

Defenders assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., conducted live-fire training with the new TANGO6T low power variable optic on M4 carbine rifles, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School in Peoria, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron conduct live-fire training, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz. The training focused on the use of the new TANGO6T rifle optic on the M4 carbine. The new optic features a 1-6x variable zoom range, allowing greater engagement distances for Airmen and other operators of the optic.

The training aimed to familiarize defenders with the TANGO6T, which is being employed across all branches of the U.S. military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron conduct live-fire training, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz.

“The 56th SFS attended the Sniper-1 and Sniper-2 courses to conduct training with the new LPVO,” said Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos, 56th SFS weapons and tactics noncommissioned officer in charge. “[The TANGO6T] is a new optic for the career field that we are currently having our defenders get familiar with.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Joseph Moyao, 56th Security Forces Squadron security patrolman, engages in live-fire training, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz.

The optic features a 1-6x variable zoom range, enabling more extended-range engagements compared to previous red dot and reflex sights.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
The sight picture of the TANGO6T optic showcases its adjustment capabilities, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz.

“The optic allows us, as defenders, to engage threats from further distances than ever before,” said Villalobos. “The defenders during the training were able to engage targets up to 750 yards away using the new optic.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airmen and civilians assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron conduct live-fire training, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School, Peoria, Ariz. The training focused on the use of the new TANGO6T rifle optic on the M4 carbine. The new optic features a 1-6x variable zoom range, allowing greater engagement distances for Airmen and other operators of the optic.

The training serves as a seamless integration and preparation for when the optic will be fully employed by defenders around the Air Force.

This new optic is just one of the many ways that Luke AFB continues to advance the mission of training combat-ready Airmen, ensuring the whole force always stays one step ahead of the fight.

