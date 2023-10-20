Lock ‘n’ load weapons comp

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Senior Airman Jacob Schweigart, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, helps prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load competitions serve as part of the final evaluations for quarterly and annual awards in the weapons career field. Exercises like the weapons load competition help advance training to produce command focused U.S., allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Senior Airman Jacob Schweigart, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, helps prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 30 minutes. Exercises like the weapons load competition help advance training to produce command focused U.S., allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

A U.S. Air Force 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member helps prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Staff Sgt. Quinn Ball, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Staff Sgt. Quinn Ball, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing cheer on weapons load crew members during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Senior Airman Christopher Gitch, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, helps prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Staff Sgt. Kiyanna Nichter, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Senior Airman Alexander Peterson (left), Staff Sgt. Paolo Silva (front), and Senior Airman Aaron Vind (back), 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, help prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the third quarterly weapons load competition, Oct. 6, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.