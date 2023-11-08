Arizona’s veterans honored with Phoenix parade

The 27th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade 2023, once again sponsored by the non-profit group Honoring America’s Veterans, is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

The parade heads south on Central and Montebello, crosses west on Camelback, and heads south on 7th Street, ending at Indian School Road.

The exact time may vary depending on the final number of parade entries, but it typically lasts for two hours, ending around 1 p.m.

Attendees should allow ample time before and after for parking, and/or walking to the location you’d prefer to view the parade.

The veterans who will ride in Phoenix Veterans Day Parade as Grand Marshals represent service in various wars and campaigns, and many branches of the military. For more information, visit https://honoringamericasveterans.org/2023-phoenix-veterans-day-parade/