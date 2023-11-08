aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB Advances Joint Force Training in IP War Day

by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove | Luke AFB, Ariz.
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Welton, 414th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, observes an F-15E Strike Eagle as it is prepared for takeoff, Nov. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 4th Fighter Wing is one of seven military units that participated in Luke AFB’s Instructor Pilot War Day in concert with the 944th Fighter Wing’s Exercise Desert Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

In a total force effort, the 56th Fighter Wing conducted Instructor Pilot War Day in conjunction with a larger joint-force exercise hosted by the 944th Fighter Wing, Exercise Desert Hammer, Nov. 3-4, 2023, over the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz.

Exercise Desert Hammer combined with IP War Day, involved more than 300 combat support Airmen and 96 aircraft, this joint-force exercise is a routine event with U.S. Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy.

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 309th Fighter Squadron, Nov. 3, 2023, over the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. Instructor Pilot War Day in concert with Exercise Desert Hammer aimed to replicate intense aerial combat scenarios, featuring an array of aircraft from multiple branches and bases. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

“The purpose of IP War Day is to guarantee that our operators preserve an elite standard of tactical skill and that our instructor pilots can translate insights from the large-scale exercise into regular training for their students,” said Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander. “This exercise solidifies the tactical readiness of our Airmen and affirms their expertise, reinforcing our commitment to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.”

The exercises aimed to replicate intense aerial combat scenarios, featuring an array of aircraft including F-35A Lightning II’s from the 61st Fighter Squadron, F-16 Fighting Falcons from 309th Fighter Squadron, F-35B Lightning II’s from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., a KC-46 Pegasus and F-15 Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.

“IP War Day is a testament to our commitment of advancing training and readiness,” said Reserve Citizen Airmen Lt. Col. William Wisehart, 944th Operations Group deputy commander. “This exercise not only reinforces our operational capabilities but also strengthens our community ties, aligning with our mission to train combat ready Airmen and foster enduring partnerships.”

The exercise’s primary intent was to maintain and enhance tactical proficiency, particularly focusing on air-to-air defensive maneuvers in a variety of combat scenarios and contested areas. It aimed to bolster coordination and readiness among the various units, ensuring that aircrews are adept and prepared for the agile deployment of airpower in future operations.

An SH-60 Sea Hawk aircraft assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 conduct landing and refueling operations, Nov. 3, 2023, at Gila Bend Auxiliary Airfield, Ariz. The SH-60ís participated in a total force effort where the 56th Fighter Wing conducted Instructor Pilot War Day in conjunction with a larger joint-force exercise hosted by the 944th Fighter Wing, Exercise Desert Hammer. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participates in exercise Desert Hammer, Nov. 3, 2023, at Gila Bend Auxiliary Airfield, Ariz. The A-10 is the only production aircraft ever used by the Air Force solely designed for close air support. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Welton, 414th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, signals an F-15E Strike Eagle as it prepares for takeoff, Nov. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 4th Fighter Wing is one of seven military units that participated in Luke AFB’s Instructor Pilot War Day in concert with the 944th Fighter Wing’s Exercise Desert Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
