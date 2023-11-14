Luke leadership hosts all-call

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, addresses Luke Air Force Base personnel during a base all-call, Oct. 31, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. During the all-call, Shaffer and Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, emphasized the importance of every Airman and the work they do as it pertains to the future fight. In addition to the mission, leadership underlined the base’s lines of effort: advancing training, advancing quality of life, advancing partnerships, and advancing infrastructure.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing listen to base leadership during a wing-wide all-call, Oct. 31, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, addresses Luke Air Force Base personnel during a base all-call, Oct. 31, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. During the all-call, Rueschhoff discussed the importance of strategic competition and national security.