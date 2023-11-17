aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Thunderbolt Cup competition returns to Fighter Country

by by Jenna Bigham, Luke AFB, Ariz.
Leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing present the Thunderbolt Cup trophy to Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel, Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Thunderbolt Cup is a base-wide competition where teams compete to earn the most points to walk away with the Thunderbolt Cup trophy. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

After several years off, the tradition of the Thunderbolt Cup made its return to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., for a day of competition and camaraderie among Airmen on Nov. 9, 2023.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing run in a 5k at the start of the annual Thunderbolt Cup event Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

The first Thunderbolt Cup event took place in 2016 and brought Airmen from across the 56th Fighter Wing together for esprit de corps and sportsmanship.

First Sergeants and Commanders play a basketball game during the Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

“This year’s event marks the first time the competition has been held since 2019 and we are excited to bring it back,” said Master Sgt. Myranda Borja, 63rd Fighter Squadron senior enlisted leader and 2023 Thunderbolt Cup project officer. “With a total of eight events and 144 teams registered, we have had a great turnout and a lot of involvement from across the wing.”

Participants had the option of competing in a 5K run along the flightline, corn hole, volleyball, softball, 3-on-3 basketball, spades, poker, or attending any of the three resilience events available with special guest speakers.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Spades tournament as a part of the Thunderbolt Cup Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbolt cup is a base-wide competition where teams from each squadron compete in activities to earn points and take home the Thunderbolt Cup trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

“The Thunderbolt Cup offers all Airmen of Thunderbolt Nation a chance to come together in a laid-back environment away from the everyday stressors of work,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “The camaraderie and teamwork I’ve seen today through friendly competition is exactly what we hoped for when we decided to reinvigorate this event.”

Squadrons earned points for each event they participated in, with additional points offered to those taking home the win in each of their respective events.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a video game tournament as a part of the Thunderbolt Cup Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbolt cup is a base-wide competition where teams from each squadron compete in activities to earn points and take home the Thunderbolt Cup trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

As the competition wrapped up, only one stood to take home the trophy. Though the numbers were close, the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron came out on top, with the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron coming in second, and the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron rounding it out with a close third.

Personnel from the 56th Fighter Wing play a volleyball game during the Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

In addition to the competition, vendor displays, lunch, and music were among the highlights for all in attendance whether participating in the competition or cheering on their squadron members.

“Congratulations to all and thank you for another great year of the Thunderbolt Cup,” Borja concluded.

Airman from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron participates in a softball game during the 2023 Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

 

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Teri and Patrick Caserta (left), Brandon Caserta Foundation presidents, during a resiliency Airmen-to-Airmen event during Luke Air Force Base’s Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. After Teri and Patrick’s son, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta died by suicide while serving in the Navy in 2018, they pushed The Brandon Act to Congress. The Brandon Act is a law that creates a self-initiated referral process for service members seeking a mental health evaluation and aims to reduce stigma by allowing them to seek help confidentially. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

 

 

 

 

