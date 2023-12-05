Luke hosts Senior Enlisted Leader course 2023

The 56th Fighter Wing bolsters Airman leadership capabilities by hosting a Senior Enlisted Leader course Nov. 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The SEL course is designed to develop Airmen into effective leaders, while fostering an environment for them to connect with fellow squadron leaders around base.

“Today the goal is to get into the humanity aspects of leadership,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jose Negron, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader. “Developing interpersonal and communication skills are where true leaders stand out and become better leaders of our Air Force.”

Over this three-day professional development course, the future senior enlisted leaders discussed personal and professional challenges they’ve faced throughout their career, as well as listened to the past experiences of veteran leaders.

Speakers at this year’s SEL course included Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Ret.), and Chief Master Sgt. Tim Pachasa (Ret.).

Pachasa mentions how important it is to continue developing leadership skills even at the SNCO level.

“Everyone should have the capacity and drive to learn and develop, even at the senior non-commissioned officer ranks,” said Pachasa. “When I became an SNCO I suddenly found out how much I didn’t know; and that only reinforced my drive to continue learning and growing. This course is another natural step in the development of Airmanship and Senior leadership.”

As the U.S. Air Force evolves over time, so do Airmen leadership qualities. The SEL course is one of the many ways the 56th FW intends to develop and maintain SNCO’s capabilities of developing combat ready Airmen.