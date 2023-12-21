Thunderbolt Nation opens its doors for Luke Days 2024

Thunderbolt Nation will open its doors to the public for the Luke Days 2024 air show, March 23-24, 2024, to showcase the air superiority and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the beloved event is making a highly anticipated return. Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is planning to showcase the base to an audience of up to 300,000 people on both Saturday and Sunday in the West Valley of Phoenix.

In addition to being open to the public, interested individuals and businesses can become sponsors of Luke Days. Sponsors can anticipate their logos will be seen by an audience of up to 600,000 in person and countless viewers online. More details about sponsorship opportunities are available on the official website: Luke Days Sponsorship.

This year’s show will be headlined by the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the USAF Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. Specific details about featured acts will be unveiled closer to the event date.

Luke Days is a celebration that fosters community engagement, bringing together aviation enthusiasts, families, and the local community alike. The air show provides an opportunity for the public to witness the capabilities of Luke AFB and the training excellence of the Air Education and Training Command.

In addition to nurturing a relationship with the community, Luke Days serves as an educational platform, inspiring the next generation and showcasing the dedication and skill of the men and women serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Stay tuned for updates on parking, show schedules, vendor details, and more. Official announcements and detailed information will be provided on the Luke Air Force Base website and related communication channels.

The two-day event is free and open to the public. For further inquiries and additional information about Luke Days 2024, you can reach out to the organizers or the Public Affairs team at Luke Air Force Base.