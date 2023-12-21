aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Thunderbolt Nation opens its doors for Luke Days 2024

by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson | Luke AFB, Ariz.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron beside an Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 at the Wings Over Houston Airshow, Tx., Oct. 15, 2023. Wings Over Houston showcases vintage World War II aircraft alongside the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

Thunderbolt Nation will open its doors to the public for the Luke Days 2024 air show, March 23-24, 2024, to showcase the air superiority and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the beloved event is making a highly anticipated return. Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is planning to showcase the base to an audience of up to 300,000 people on both Saturday and Sunday in the West Valley of Phoenix.

In addition to being open to the public, interested individuals and businesses can become sponsors of Luke Days. Sponsors can anticipate their logos will be seen by an audience of up to 600,000 in person and countless viewers online. More details about sponsorship opportunities are available on the official website: Luke Days Sponsorship.

This year’s show will be headlined by the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the USAF Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. Specific details about featured acts will be unveiled closer to the event date.

Luke Days is a celebration that fosters community engagement, bringing together aviation enthusiasts, families, and the local community alike. The air show provides an opportunity for the public to witness the capabilities of Luke AFB and the training excellence of the Air Education and Training Command.

In addition to nurturing a relationship with the community, Luke Days serves as an educational platform, inspiring the next generation and showcasing the dedication and skill of the men and women serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Stay tuned for updates on parking, show schedules, vendor details, and more. Official announcements and detailed information will be provided on the Luke Air Force Base website and related communication channels.

The two-day event is free and open to the public. For further inquiries and additional information about Luke Days 2024, you can reach out to the organizers or the Public Affairs team at Luke Air Force Base.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thunderbirds to take center stage...
 By Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Luke Airmen take part in...
 By stuart
Holiday Magic visits Luke AFB
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit