aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Thunderbirds to take center stage at Luke Days 2024

by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Two USAF Thunderbirds perform an aerial maneuver during the Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow March 25, 2022, on Columbus Air Force Base, MS. The two solos display the power and maximum capabilities of the mighty F-16 Fighting Falcon, a frontline fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., for the 2024 Luke Days air show March 23-24, 2024.

The announcement was made recently during the 2023 ICAS Convention at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a convention for air show professionals sharing information, insight and ideas to apply to future shows nationwide.

The Thunderbirds squadron is an Air Combat Command unit composed of eight pilots (including six demonstration pilots), four support officers, three civilians and more than 130 enlisted personnel performing in 25 career fields.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Luke Days air show is making a highly anticipated return. Luke AFB is planning to showcase the base to an audience of up to 300,000 people per day in the West Valley of Phoenix.

The Thunderbirds air demonstration is a mix of formation flying and solo routines. The four-aircraft diamond formation demonstrates the training and precision of Air Force pilots, while the solo aircraft highlight the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration. The entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes.

The Thunderbirds were officially activated June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke AFB. Their first aircraft was the straight-winged F-84G Thunderjet, a combat fighter-bomber that had seen action in Korea. Early in 1955 the team transitioned to the swept-winged F-84F Thunderstreak.

Plans are still underway for the upcoming air show. Visit the official Luke Days website for all of the latest information and air show updates.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Luke Airmen take part in...
 By stuart
Thunderbolt Nation opens its doors...
 By Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Holiday Magic visits Luke AFB
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit