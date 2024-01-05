aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB Airman gives back for the holidays

by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | Luke AFB, Ariz.
56th Fighter Wing Airmen search for toys at a Toys for Tots event Dec. 21-22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing First Shirt Council worked alongside the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to distribute hundreds of toys to Luke AFB families. (Air Force photograph by by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

The 56th Fighter Wing First Shirt Council worked alongside the U.S Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to distribute hundreds of toys to Luke Air Force Base families Dec. 21-22, 2023, Luke AFB, Ariz.

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing search for toys at a Toys for Tots event Dec. 21-22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. This year, the First Shirt Council worked with the Marines to give to Luke AFB families this holiday season.

The focal point of this collaboration was Senior Airman Fernanda Huerta, 56th Comptroller Squadron emergency actions controller and president of the 56th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Comptroller Booster Club.

Working with the Marine Toys for Tots program, Huerta found they had hundreds of leftover toys from the event this year. With a day’s notice, Huerta immediately rented a U-Haul and picked up the remaining toys. She then began working with the First Shirt Council to find a place to host the event.

“Last year, when I moved here, the Toys for Tots program helped my family out when I needed toys for my two girls,” said Huerta. “This year I wanted to give back, and help those families who might be struggling this holiday season.”

After she confirmed the time and place, she created a flyer, and sent out an email looking for volunteers to help with the event. Huerta gives a special thanks to her husband and his team at the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron along with other volunteer Airmen for this last-minute effort.

The actions of Senior Airman Fernanda Huerta and the volunteers behind this event, exemplify the importance of showing care and compassion to Airmen and their families during the holiday season.

Volunteers for a Toys for Tots event pose for a group photo Dec. 21-22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The focal point of this collaboration was Senior Airman Fernanda Huerta, 56th Comptroller Squadron emergency actions controller and president of the 56th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Comptroller Booster Club. (Air Force photograph by by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
