Luke AFB Thunderbolt – March 2024

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello, everyone and welcome to the March 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! In our cover story, the 56th MDG celebrates its 50th anniversary. They have played a pivotal role in shaping medical history.

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030124TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ikvx/

More highlights include:

56 th Fighter Wing hosts international festival: Page 2

Fighter Wing hosts international festival: Page 2 Luke AFB performs active shooter exercise: Page 3

Chaplain’s thoughts: Page 5

Enjoy the photo spread of fighters over Gyla Bend: Pages 6 and 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting March 1. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt