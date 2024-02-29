aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

56th Fighter Wing hosts fantastic international festival for unity

by Aerotech News
Belgian Air Force Maj. Pierre Yves, 312th Fighter Squadron Belgian senior national representative, debunks the myth of the Belgian waffle at a booth during the Luke Air Force Base International Festival 2024, Jan 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. To celebrate the base’s new and longstanding partnerships, the 56th Fighter Wing hosts an annual festival where the ally and partner nations with a presence at Luke AFB share traditional foods, drink, and music unique to their history and culture with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted an International Festival in recognition of the foreign allies and partners who train at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 26, 2024.

Allies and partners of Luke Air Force Base, who have a continuous presence here, gathered with the 56th Fighter Wing community to commemorate the base’s recent and enduring partnerships. They celebrated by sharing traditional foods, beverages, and music that reflect the rich history and culture of each country.

Tonje Fredriksen, a military spouse with the Norwegian F-35 Detachment attached to the 308th Fighter Squadron, prepares traditional food at a booth during the Luke Air Force Base International Festival 2024, Jan 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. To celebrate the base’s new and longstanding partnerships, the 56th Fighter Wing hosts an annual festival where the ally and partner nations with a presence at Luke AFB share traditional foods, drink, and music unique to their history and culture with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

“One of our key lines of effort at Luke AFB is advancing our partnerships with the local and international communities,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “Events like this festival are essential for building the bonds and sense of unity needed for us to sharpen our competitive edge as one team to win tomorrow’s fight…and it’s also a great chance to break bread with all of our international friends here!”

Luke is currently training pilots from six foreign ally and partner nations including Demark and the Netherlands assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron known as the “Emerald Knights,” Norway and Italy assigned to the 62nd FS known as the “Spikes,” Singapore’s Peace Carvin II Detachment assigned to the 425th FS known as the “Black Widows,” and the newest addition, Belgium, assigned to the 312th FS known as the “Scorpions.”

“Last time the International Festival was celebrated, was in 2019 before COVID,” said Belgian Air Force Maj. Loïc Van Himst, 312th FS Belgian Detachment director of maintenance and operations. “It’s time to pick-up this annual tradition once again. It serves as a reminder that Luke is the training center of excellence for 5th generation fighters around the globe and how international cooperation is what leads to global peace.”

The hundreds of attendees were able to visit booths hosted by each of the six partner nations and a seventh booth hosted by members of the Royal Canadian Air Force that were visiting during an exercise. In addition to food and lessons on history and culture, the booths provided raffles, games, and activities for children.

“As the new kids on the block, Belgium was happy to take the lead in organizing the International Festival,” said Belgian Air Force 1st Lt. Evelyn Gravez. “We wanted to thank the community of Luke AFB for welcoming us to their base and use the festival as an opportunity to know the Luke AFB family and let them get a taste of our country.”

The International Festival serves as a reflection of the interconnectedness that Luke AFB seeks to maintain through advancing partnerships with members of the local and international community.

Pilots assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron converse during the Luke Air Force Base International Festival 2024, Jan 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. To celebrate the base’s new and longstanding partnerships, the 56th Fighter Wing hosts an annual festival where the ally and partner nations with a presence at Luke AFB share traditional foods, drink, and music unique to their history and culture with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (center right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, poses with members and military spouses from the Danish Detachment attached to the 308th Fighter Squadron during the Luke Air Force Base International Festival 2024, Jan 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Every year the 56th FW’sallies and partners with a permanent presence at Luke AFB join to celebrate the base’s new and longstanding partnerships through the hosting of an International Festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (center left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, poses with members of the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Luke Air Force Base International Festival 2024, Jan 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The Royal Canadian Air Force was at Luke AFB for a training exercise and decided to participate in the festival with the rest of the 56thFW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

 

 

