Luke Days military acts ready to entertain

By Senior Airman Elias Carrero

56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The Luke Days 2024 airshow will take place March 23-24, showcasing a wide variety of aerial performers ready to entertain the southwest. Below are just a few acts scheduled to soar the skies during the event. For more information on what to expect during Luke Days, visit https://www.lukedays2024.com.

USAF Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. A mix of six aircraft performing formation flying and solo routines, they aim to excite and inspire by showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess and demonstrating the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

A-10 Demo Team

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team is the United States Air Force’s newest single-ship aerial demonstration team. Based out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the team showcases the capabilities of the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

F-35 Demo Team

Previously an F-35 instructor pilot at Luke AFB, Capt. Melanie Mach Klausner will bring her experience to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Air Force’s most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter, the F-35A Lightning II.

The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and the KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. Prepare to witness stunning low passes, flybys, and an air refueling demonstration.

For additional information regarding parking, entry procedures, act locations, and a list of prohibited items visit lukedays2024.com. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the aerial performances start at 11 a.m.