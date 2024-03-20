aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke Days military acts ready to entertain

by Senior Airman Elias Carrero
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with the North Carolina Air National Guard's 145th Airlift Wing flies behind a KC-135R Stratotanker with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing during a refueling mission over the Atlantic Ocean on May 25, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. It also provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. The KC-135 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

By Senior Airman Elias Carrero
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. —  The Luke Days 2024 airshow will take place March 23-24, showcasing a wide variety of aerial performers ready to entertain the southwest. Below are just a few acts scheduled to soar the skies during the event. For more information on what to expect during Luke Days, visit https://www.lukedays2024.com.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform the Echelon Pass and Review during the practice air show at Turku Airport, Turku, Finland, June 17, 2011. The arrival of the Thunderbirds is a historic milestone, marking the first time in team history the Thunderbirds have performed in Finland. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr., Released)

USAF Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. A mix of six aircraft performing formation flying and solo routines, they aim to excite and inspire by showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess and demonstrating the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

A-10 Demo Team

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team is the United States Air Force’s newest single-ship aerial demonstration team. Based out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the team showcases the capabilities of the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

An F-35A Lightning II flown by Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, who is assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, at Hill Air Force Base, UT, performs a dedication pass during an airshow on Sept 8, 2023, over Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety officers, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

F-35 Demo Team

Previously an F-35 instructor pilot at Luke AFB, Capt. Melanie Mach Klausner will bring her experience to showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Air Force’s most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter, the F-35A Lightning II.

The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and the KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years.  Prepare to witness stunning low passes, flybys, and an air refueling demonstration.

For additional information regarding parking, entry procedures, act locations, and a list of prohibited items visit lukedays2024.com. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the aerial performances start at 11 a.m.

