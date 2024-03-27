Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Host Free In-Store Events for Military Children Saturdays in April

DALLAS – Military kids of all ages can enjoy free games and activities each Saturday in April at participating Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores in celebration of Month of the Military Child.

Beginning April 6, military families can visit their PX or BX from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday to participate in the complimentary events featuring products from popular toy brands: Furby, Disney Princess, Hasbro Gaming and Marvel.

As part of the in-store events schedule, military children can:

Play with Furby Furblets and use their creative skills with coloring sheets on April 6

Participate in friendly competition with Monopoly Knockout, Piggy Piggy, Jenga and Atomix on April 13

Use their imagination with Disney Princess dolls, coloring sheets and enjoy complimentary snacks and juice on April 20

Channel their spidey senses with Spider-Man toys and coloring sheets on April 27

“The Exchange is excited to celebrate military kids in stores with activities in honor of their service and sacrifice,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Month of the Military Child is a special time at the Exchange, and store associates look forward to welcoming in America’s youngest heroes for some weekend fun.”

Pre-registration for events is not required. For more information contact your local Exchange. For the full list of Month of the Military Child activities and events, visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc.