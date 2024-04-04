Luke AFB Thunderbolt – April 2024

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the April 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! In our cover story Thundering Tribute, the U.S. Ai Force Honor Guard executes a “ready-in” formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a diamond formation flyover.

More highlights include:

Luke AFB conducts USMC hot pit training – Page 2

Luke Days – Page 3

Luke hosts annual weapons load competition -Page 4

Westwood JROTC visits Luke AFB – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/040524TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bquc/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt