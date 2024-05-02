Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2024

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! In our cover story Luke renames FT Center after beloved pilot, leader, and mentor.

More highlights include:

Classroom leaders meet Luke AFB’s finest – Page 2

Luke unveils Fiesta Bowl field – Page 3

Sgt. Earns Doctorate -Page 4

D-Backs go purple for military kids – Page 5

