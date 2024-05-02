aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2024

by Aerotech News
Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  In our cover story Luke renames FT Center after beloved pilot, leader, and mentor.

More highlights include:

  • Classroom leaders meet Luke AFB’s finest – Page 2
  • Luke unveils Fiesta Bowl field – Page 3
  • Sgt. Earns Doctorate -Page 4
  • D-Backs go purple for military kids – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/050324TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dqfo/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

