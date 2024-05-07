aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Luke Tour for the professional immersion of classroom leaders

by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove | 56th Fighter Wing
Members assigned to the 56th Medical Group, display medical equipment during the West Valley Educators immersion tour, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted Phoenix-area educators for a West Valley Educators Immersion Tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, April 19, 2024.

Members assigned to the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a mock funeral demonstration for West Valley Educators, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona

Fifteen educators engaged in the tour and were briefed on the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission, discovering opportunities for students with an interest in military careers. The visit fostered enhanced connections between Luke AFB and local communities, expanding awareness of the base’s functions and activities.

“This immersion allowed the educators to come out to Luke AFB and make a connection with base leadership and various departments at Luke,” said Stacey Holland, school liaison program manager. “We wanted everyone to get a better understanding of how we can work together to support our military-connected students.”

The tour started off at the Luke AFB Navy Operational Support Center, where educators engaged with various units such as the 56th Medical Group, Range Management Office, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Public Affairs, Security Forces Combat Arms, Fabrication Flight, Fighter Innovation, Communications Squadron, the Titan Arena’s human performance team, and representatives from Air and Space Force recruitment.

The tour proceeded to the 61st Fighter Squadron and the air traffic control tower, offering educators a glimpse into the practical aspects of military careers and direct interactions with service members and their work environments.

“It’s a great opportunity to form networks beyond their classrooms and into the military realm,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander. “They really get to see the vastness of what we do and the reality of our day-to-day life.”

The day concluded with an honor guard demonstration followed by a military working dog demonstration.

U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks with 56th Medical Group Airmen during the West Valley Educators immersion tour, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The visit fostered enhanced connections between Luke AFB and local communities, expanding awareness of the base’s functions and activities.
West Valley Educators participate in a unit engagement seminar, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Fifteen educators joined the tour and were briefed on the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission, discovering opportunities for students with an interest in military careers.
Tags: ,

More Stories

Luke hosts ceremony for new...
 By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2024
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May...
 By Aerotech News
Working together to reconstruct a...
 By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affair
New Innovation Lab for the...
 By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit