Luke Tour for the professional immersion of classroom leaders

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted Phoenix-area educators for a West Valley Educators Immersion Tour at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, April 19, 2024.

Fifteen educators engaged in the tour and were briefed on the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission, discovering opportunities for students with an interest in military careers. The visit fostered enhanced connections between Luke AFB and local communities, expanding awareness of the base’s functions and activities.

“This immersion allowed the educators to come out to Luke AFB and make a connection with base leadership and various departments at Luke,” said Stacey Holland, school liaison program manager. “We wanted everyone to get a better understanding of how we can work together to support our military-connected students.”

The tour started off at the Luke AFB Navy Operational Support Center, where educators engaged with various units such as the 56th Medical Group, Range Management Office, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Public Affairs, Security Forces Combat Arms, Fabrication Flight, Fighter Innovation, Communications Squadron, the Titan Arena’s human performance team, and representatives from Air and Space Force recruitment.

The tour proceeded to the 61st Fighter Squadron and the air traffic control tower, offering educators a glimpse into the practical aspects of military careers and direct interactions with service members and their work environments.

“It’s a great opportunity to form networks beyond their classrooms and into the military realm,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander. “They really get to see the vastness of what we do and the reality of our day-to-day life.”

The day concluded with an honor guard demonstration followed by a military working dog demonstration.