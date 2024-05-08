aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Ribbon cutting for new Fiesta Bowl field

by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Luke Air Force Base children participate in a football training camp during the opening of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, Luke AFB capped off an eight-month renovation project of the outdoor track and football field, which featured the installment and use of turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Fiesta Bowl field was held April 11, 2024, as Luke Air Force Base seeks to improve recreational opportunities for Airmen and their families.

The ceremony capped off an eight-month renovation project of Luke AFB’s outdoor track and football field.

In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, the renovation included a total overhaul of the football field, which was fitted with turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game.

Following the ceremony, the field inaugurated its activities with a football camp for Luke AFB children hosted by the Fiesta Bowl.

Following in line with the 56th Fighter Wing’s effort to increase quality of life for Airmen and their families, the track and field will be incorporated into existing wellness and recreational facilities on base.

Luke Air Force Base children participate in a football training camp during the opening of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
Leadership and other community members of the 56th Fighter Wing attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
Luke Air Force Base children participate in a football training camp during the opening of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, Luke AFB capped off an eight-month renovation project of the outdoor track and football field, which featured the installment and use of turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game.
U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, gives remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, Luke AFB capped off an eight-month renovation project of the outdoor track and football field, which featured the installment and use of turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game.
Leadership and other community members of the 56th Fighter Wing cut a ribbon during a reopening ceremony of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
