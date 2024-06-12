aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB launches 100,000th F-35 sortie

by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, stands in front of an F-35 Lightning II before conducting the 100,000th F-35 sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2024. The sortie marked a milestone for the 56th Fighter Wing and the entire Luke AFB team who made it possible. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

The 56th Fighter Wing produced its 100,000th F-35 Lightning II sortie, May 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

The sortie, flown by U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, marks another milestone for Luke AFB’s F-35 program.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, receives his pre-flight briefing before conducting the 100,000th F-35 Lightning II sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2024.

“The 100,000th F-35 sortie here at Luke symbolizes the professional work and excellence of the whole Luke team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander. “During an F-35 student’s time here, they can expect to receive hundreds of academic hours and over 80 simulator and flying missions, so they are prepared for the Combat Air Forces.”

The 100,000th sortie also highlights the incredible work that the 56th Maintenance Group conducts to ensure the 56th Fighter Wing can produce sorties with reliable and maintained aircraft.

“For a decade, our maintenance team has worked hard to sustain these highly capable aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Adam DiGerolamo, 56th MXG commander. “Each and every year, we’ve been able to overcome obstacles to meet mission and training requirements, culminating in this momentous milestone.”

Even with 100,000 sorties under its belt, Luke AFB looks to the future, continuing its mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, prepares to fly the 100,000th F-35 Lightning II sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2024.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Gilliland, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, observes as Senior Airman Daniel Oates, 308th AMU avionics technician, secures a panel on an F-35 Lightning II, May 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35, piloted by Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, made history as the 100,000th F-35 sortie flown here at Luke AFB.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Gilliland, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals Capt. Garrett Ellis, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, as he prepares to fly the 100,000th F-35 Lightning II sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 9, 2024.
