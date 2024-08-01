aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – August 2024

by Aerotech News
Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the August 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!

In our cover story, 56th Fighter Wing changes command.

More highlights include:

  • 56th FW welcomes new commander- Page 2
  • 2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition – Page 3
  • Luke enters drone age with new class – Page 4
  • Military members get free access to Olympics – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080224TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kvxq/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

