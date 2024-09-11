aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – September 2024

by Aerotech News
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – September 2024
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – September 2024

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the September 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  On this month’s cover we have Thunder overheard: Understanding jet noise.

More highlights include:

  • 56th Fighter Wing All Call and Join Lap-a-Thon for Suicide Awareness Month – Page 2
  • Luke AFB welcomes ACC command Chief – Page 3
  • Jewish War Veterans support veterans in need – Page 4
  • Air Force activates 13th CABS at Luke AFB – Page 6

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080224TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kiav/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Jewish War Veterans support veterans...
 By Nancy Stutman
Luke AFB welcomes ACC Command...
 By Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson
Join Lap-a-Thon for Suicide Awareness...
 By Sharon S Kozak
56th Fighter Wing All Call
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit