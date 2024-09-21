Join Lap-a-Thon for Suicide Awareness Month

September is Suicide Awareness Month, but it’s important to remember that awareness and prevention is a continuous effort throughout the entire year. Our motto is: “one day and one moment at a time.”

As we reflect on the challenges faced by countless individuals around the world and in our military, we are reminded of the profound impact that community support and awareness can have in the lives of those struggling with wellness issues.

We invite you to participate in the upcoming Lap-a-Thon, hosted by the Integrated Prevention Office, to help raise awareness and support for this vital cause. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Warm Heart.

Event details:

Date: Sept. 26, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Base Track

No Registration Required: Individuals and teams are invited to participate.

What is the Lap-a-Thon?

The Lap-a-Thon is a heartfelt commitment to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Participants will have the opportunity to walk, run, or jog, laps in honor of those affected by suicide, symbolizing our collective journey towards hope and healing. Every lap completed is a step towards making a difference, fostering understanding, and showing solidarity with those who need it most.

Who is Operation Warm Heart?

Operation Warm Heart at Luke Air Force Base (AFB) in Arizona provides financial assistance and food to Airmen, Air Force civilians, and contractors in need during emergencies or deployments. The First Sergeants Council manages the program throughout the entire year. The first sergeants handle all requests for assistance. They then present the requests to those in need, who may receive cash, gift cards, or food vouchers.

Why your support matters:

By participating in the Lap-a-Thon, you are helping to break the stigma surrounding mental health, promoting open conversations, and providing essential resources to those in need. Together, we can create a culture where no one must face their struggles alone.