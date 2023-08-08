aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Red Flag 23-3: Agile Combat Logistics Support

by Senior Airman Josey Blades Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades
Senior Airman Dameon Lambert-Alo, a 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) large force exercise planner, conducts a redeployment meeting to ensure successful troop movement to participating bases in Southern California during Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2023. Airmen from the 99th LRS provide logistic support for visiting units with coordination, reception, beddown, sustainment and redeployment during exercises.

The 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron exercised equipment coordination and movement between Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and various locations throughout Southern California in support of Red Flag 23-3.

Red Flag is a premiere training exercise that maintains air superiority and showcases the capabilities of the Air Force’s employment of airpower. With more than 100 U.S. aircraft this iteration, Airmen of 99th LRS’s Nellis Support Center were on the ground to conceptualize agile combat logistics and provide all the necessary support for more than 2,000 service members. The squadron maximized their capabilities and accomplished coordination with visiting project officers for hotel bookings and moving cargo pallets.

“We provide all logistics support for reception, bed down, sustainment and redeployment for every single unit that participates in the Red Flag exercises,” said 2nd Lt. Ryan Collier, 99th Nellis Support Center officer in charge.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades

Aircraft icons are displayed on the Nellis Air Force Base parking plan in the 99th Logistics Readiness room during Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2023. Airmen from the 99th LRS are able to complete taskings that would usually be outside of their primary Air Force specialty in order to match the pacing threat and assist exercises on a geographically larger scale.

In addition to their traditional Red Flag workload, 99th LRS played an integral role in communicating requirements between U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy installations to assist in the redeployment process. Logistics Airmen were key to operational readiness ensuring both branches received necessary cargo and personnel under strict time and manning constraints.

“Usually for Red Flag, units stay here throughout the duration of the exercise,” said Senior Airman Rowhan Clarke, Nellis Support Center vehicle control operator. “But with units going to Southern California, we had to make different plans to make sure that they can do the mission wherever they may be.”

The Support Center can complete these tasks with a team of about 20 Airmen. This support is only possible due to their completion of tasks that would normally be outside their primary career field to efficiently complete the mission. For example, an Airman working in ground transportation can take on additional supply duties or vice versa.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Josey Blades
Senior Airman Dameon Lambert-Alo, a 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron large force exercise planner, conducts a redeployment meeting to ensure successful troop movement to participating bases in Southern California during Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2023. In addition to the Red Flag workload, LRS also assisted in operations and communications between U.S. Navy and Air Force bases.

“Ultimately, incorporating the multi-capable Airmen concept is helping us be a more efficient logistics support squadron,” said Collier. “The whole reason behind it is to be able to move downrange with a smaller footprint.”

“Enhancing agility in logistics enables the rapid response to operational requirements, ensuring mission success in contested, maritime environments,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander.

Red Flag utilized multiple military operational airspaces and training spaces during this iteration. This enabled Joint Forces to expand defensive capabilities on a geographically larger scale to match the pacing threat.

