Filipino WWII veteran finds community at VASNHS

Maximino Vasquez was born in the Philippines in 1925 to humble beginnings.

Despite his parents being poor and illiterate, Vasquez was determined to become successful in life. He valued his education, striving to earn a living as a civil engineer. “I live by a motto,” said Vasquez. “You can achieve anything that you set your mind to.”

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked the U.S. Navy fleet at Pearl Harbor. Nine hours later, they attacked the Commonwealth of the Philippines. Although it was governed by a semi-independent commonwealth government, the United States of America controlled the Philippines at the time and possessed important military bases there.

Vasquez, 17 years old and living in a rural village on the island of Luzon, joined the conflict as a volunteer to defend his home country, but also for the promise of U.S. citizenship. After only a few months, because of his relative age, education, and the respect her garnered from his men, Vasquez was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

“I built camaraderie with my men through boxing, and I earned their trust by making sure they ate before I did,” said Vasquez. “I was only 17, but I was one of the oldest ones in my unit, and they looked up to me.”

The combined Filipino-American army was overwhelmed by the initial Japanese invasion in January, 1942. After the Battle of Corregidor in April of that year, Filipinos were left to fight a guerilla campaign against the occupying Japanese forces. During this time Vasquez was captured and imprisoned by the Japanese. “They questioned me, demanding to know whatever information I had,” Vasquez said. “They would beat me in the head with the butt of their rifles, but still I told them nothing. Eventually they grew frustrated and released me.”

Vasquez returned to the fight soon after, helping to create guerrilla resistance in villages across Luzon and other islands. One of the largest engagements of the Pacific theater was the Battle of Leyte, which Vasquez said that he and his Filipino fighters played a pivotal role. When Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s forces returned to the island, Vasquez and his men were critical in clearing out Japanese artillery positions.

“MacArthur wanted to land earlier,” said Vasquez. “But we told him to wait or else the landing ships would be destroyed. They listened, and after we knocked out the Japanese guns, the Americans were able to land without any problem.”

When World War II came to an end, Vasquez and many Filipino soldiers hoped to move with their families to the United States. However, the U.S. Congress passed the Rescission Act in 1946, stripping many Filipino veterans and their families of benefits due to budget concerns.

Undeterred, Vasquez earned a name for himself at home, becoming a successful civil engineer and contractor. He earned a positive reputation, becoming “compadres” with many influential people within the Philippine government.

When the United States entered the Vietnam conflict, the U.S. embassy reached out to Vasquez to assist with building bridges and other civil engineering projects. Because of the similar topography and climate of Vietnam and the Philippines and his extensive experience in working alongside the U.S. Army, Vasquez was called upon to serve once again. “I had a lot of work in the Philippines, but they (U.S. Army) offered to make me a colonel and I got to travel, so I accepted,” said Vasquez.

After his time in Vietnam, Vasquez returned to his family in the Philippines, still determined to find a way to earn American citizenship. Finally in 1989, Vasquez took his family to California as a tourist. He was determined to find a way to stay. “I knocked on the door of the Congressional office in Long Beach,” said Vasquez. “I told the secretary that I wanted to speak with the Congressman about becoming a U.S. citizen, and he made it happen.”

Rep. Glenn Anderson, himself a World War II Veteran, listened to Vasquez’s story, and helped start the process of initiating his citizenship. Then, in 1990 President George H.W. Bush enacted a law finally granting citizenship to Filipino nationals who fought in the war. It was a proud moment for Vasquez, finally able to call the U.S. home after supporting them in two different conflicts.

Today, the 99-year-old Vasquez lives in Las Vegas along with four of his seven children. He gets his care from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, where he’s beloved by many of the nursing staff. “He is such an inspiration to me as a Filipino-American,” said Jovita Fisher, Nurse Manager. “He has so many great stories. I had many family members who fought against Japanese occupation during World War II, and they had to endure many of those same hardships both during and after the war.”

Fisher, who immigrated to U.S. from the Philippines in 1992, said that her family were also denied U.S. citizenship for decades, despite their service. Growing up at the site of the Bataan Death March prison camps, Fisher says she saw the impact of the war, and visits the national shrine any time she returns home.

“I was never able to meet my grandfather who was also a guerrilla fighter,” said Fisher. “But my grandma, aunts and uncles always told me stories about Japanese occupation. When I met Mr. Vasquez, I felt an immediate connection to him through his service.”

More than 260,000 Filipino soldiers enlisted to fight for the United States during World War II. Estimates indicate that only 10 percent of these brave individuals became U.S. citizens. Those Veterans in Fisher’s family never made it to the United States. She said she is proud of Mr. Vasquez’s perseverance in the face of adversity. “We share a love of freedom and willingness to risk everything to achieve liberty,” she said. “He is the embodiment of that philosophy and has lived his motto to the fullest.”