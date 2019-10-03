Fort Irwin holds graduation ceremony

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Thirty soldiers and students walked across a stage to grab their diplomas at the Fort Irwin Graduation Ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Center Chapel. The ceremony included 13 institutions of higher learning recognizing Certificates, Associates, Bachelors and Masters programs. The institutions included Park University, American Military University and Grand Canyon University.

Although 30 students participated in the ceremony, there were actually 87 students who graduated and were eligible to participate in the event, including seven candidates for Master’s degrees. Those students were honored with a hooding ceremony, conducted by Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin.