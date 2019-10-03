MEDDAC Minute

Patient/Family Adviser

Is being a patient and family adviser right for you? Being a patient and family adviser may be a good match with your skills and experiences if you can:

Speak up and share suggestions and potential solutions to help improve hospital care for others.

Talk about your experiences as a patient or family members ñ but also think beyond your own personal experience3s.

Talk about both positive and negative care experiences and share your thoughts on what went well and how thinks could have been done differently.

Work with people who may be different than you.

Listen to, and think about, what others say, even when you disagree.

Bring a positive attitude to discussions.

Keep any information you may hear as an adviser private and confidential.

For more information about becoming a patient and family adviser at Weed Army Community Hospital by calling 760-383-5099.

Join us! Together we can work to make our clinic the best it can be!

Public Health Alert: Severe lung illness associated with e-cigarette use

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed seven e-cig related deaths as of Sept. 19. Nearly three-fourths (72 percent) of cases are male, two-thirds (67 percent) of cases are 18 to 34 years of age, 16 percent of cases are under 18, and 17 percent are 35 or older. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

The California Department of Public Health has received reports that 98 people in the state who have a history of vaping were hospitalized for severe breathing problems and lung damage, and two people in the state have died.

Until we know more and if you are concerned about these specific health risks, CDC recommends you consider refraining from using e-cigarette and vaping products.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit smoking regular cigarettes, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported, see a healthcare provider.

For more information, visit https://safety.army.mil/ or https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html

