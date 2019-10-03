NTC’s Commanding General throws out first pitch at Padres game

SAN DIEGO — The Commanding General for the National Training Center, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, threw out the first pitch at the Army National Guard Appreciation Game for the San Diego Padres on Sept. 22. The NTC also provided 40 Soldiers who lined the bases, as well as three Soldiers who took to the field to stand and meet the players at each of their team positions. Pre-game festivities included a jump from the Black Daggers. The Padres went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-4.