Lewis Elementary Spotlight

Teacher Spotlight (Lewis Elementary):

Cynthia Michaud is the Response to Intervention teacher at Lewis Elementary School. As a military spouse, this is Cynthia’s third time back to the High Desert to work for Silver Valley Unified School District (SVUSD). The first time her family was stationed here, she taught two years of kindergarten and a year of first grade. The second time here, she worked two years as a second grade teacher. This time around, she joins LES as an RTI teacher, focused on strengthening the reading skills of first and second grade students. According to Michaud, “It is enjoyable coming to work every day and doing what I love to do best. helping students who don’t believe they can read, see that they can truly become phenomenal readers. I am so glad to be here a third time.”

Student Spotlight (Lewis Elementary):

Winston Van Leeuwen is a 1st grade student at Lewis Elementary School. At this month’s school board meeting, Winston was recognized as our school’s Student of the Month. Winston’s teacher, Ms. Viloria said, “Winston is incredibly bright in all academic area. He is very kind, respectful and is a great role model for his classmates. Winston gets along well with practically everyone and always has a positive attitude.” All of us at Lewis are very proud of Winston. He is an amazing young man with a bright future ahead of him