Upcoming Events

*Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the “Fort Irwin” Facebook page (Facebook.com/FtIrwin) and KNTC 88.5FM The Heat radio

November 2019 Calendar:

-11/1-11/2: Seafood Roadshow: Fort Irwin Commissary (during store hours)

-11/2: The Villages Fall Craft Fair with Holiday Crafts: Sandy Basin Community Center (12-4p.m.)

-11/6: Learning Spanish Workshop: Fort Irwin Library (4-5p.m.) Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday for children 4-10 years old)

-11/6: Troops and Trains: Barstow Harvey House (6-9p.m.) Contact Barstow Chamber of Commerce

-11/7: MCSC Luncheon: Sandy Basin Community Center (11a.m.-1p.m.)

-11/9: Veteran’s Day Events: Victorville Parade at 9AM; Barstow Veterans Home/Cemetery at 10AM; General Patton Museum Tribute at 10:30AM; Palm Springs Parade at 3:30PM (see city’s websites for further information)

-11/9: AAFES/MWR Veteran’s 5K: The FourPlex (10a.m.)

-11/9: Leaf Fox Napkin Holder Class: MWR OneStop, bldg. 21 (11a.m.-1p.m.)

-11/12: Community Town Hall Council/Forum (10a.m.)

-11/12: Retirement Ceremony: Sandy Basin Community Center (2p.m.)

-11/12-11/15; 11/18-11/20: CYS Family Child Care Classes: CYS FCC Office; bldg.1313 (760-380-2267)

-11/13: National American Indian Heritage Month: Sandy Basin Community Center (11:30a.m.-1p.m.)

-11/13: MWR’s Pasta Dinner: Irwin Event & Catering Center Grand Ballroom (4:30-8p.m.)

-11/16: The Villages’ Casino Night: Sandy Basin Community Center (6-10p.m.)

-11/18: Seminar for Spouses on Army Traditions: Sandy Basin Community Center (12:30-2p.m.)

-11/19: Tactical & Tech Day: Event Center at Sam Adams, bldg. 37 (9a.m.-1p.m.)

-11/20: SFL-TAP Job Fair: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m.-2p.m.)

-11/20-11/21: Operation Helping Hand Gift Basket Distribution: Contact Religious Services

-11/21: Landlord and Tenant Rights & Responsibilities Workshop: Bldg. 990/theater 1 (9:30-11:30a.m.) RSVP NLT 14 November at 760.380.5321

-11/26: Thanksgiving Day Meal: DFAC #2 (11-2p.m.)

-11/27: Thanksgiving Day Meal: DFAC #1 (11-2p.m.)

-11/27: Thanksgiving Service: Center Chapel (6-7:30p.m.)

-11/28: Thanksgiving Day Meal DFAC #1 (11-2p.m.)

*Every Monday: Happy Hour at Sam Adams (4-6p.m.)

*Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7p.m.

*Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10p.m.

*Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11p.m.

*Every Saturday Night: Cosmic Bowling Night from 8-11p.m.

**For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR at 760-380-5111 or the respective organization that is hosting the event.