High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – December 2019

Welcome to the December 2019 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Ft. Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin.

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

Holiday worship schedule: page 2

Irwin planned power outage – FAQs and procedures: pages 1 & 3

Three new mounts welcomed to Horse Detachment: page 4

Veterans Day and Thanksgiving in the High Desert: pages 6, 9, 10 & 12

Movie Schedule and Upcoming Events: page 7

US Army traditions seminar held for Ft. Irwin spouses: page 14

11th Armored Cavalry Regiment marches for Veterans Day: page 15

Lucky 16 commemorates history of US Army Cavalry: page 17

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC!