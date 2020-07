Advertisement

The Regimental command team joins U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joe Parker, commander, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and Master Sgt. Gregory Brooks, senior enlisted adviser, RSS, 11th ACR, and the youngest and oldest RSS Troopers during the cake cutting ceremony for the Army’s 245th birthday. The cake was made by Fort Irwin’s dining facility #2 which is primarily operated by our Troopers.