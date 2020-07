Advertisement

The City of Barstow will host a fireworks show at the Sports Park on July 4th, but the grounds will not be physically accessible for spectators. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 pm and will be simulcast on KDUC 94.3 at the same time. We are asking spectators to find a comfortable and legal place to park their vehicle in order to watch the show. Spectators are invited to watch the show from their vehicles or homes. See flier for Fort Irwin’s watermelon giveaway.