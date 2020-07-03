WACH, Celebrates the Army’s 245th Birthday with a Foot March and cake cutting

Advertisement

Weed Army Community Hospital celebrated the Army’s 245th Birthday with a foot march and cake cutting. Hospital Commander, Col. Nancy Parson and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash kicked off this year’s Army Birthday with a 2.45 mile foot march to coincide with the 245th birthday on June 12.

WACH celebrated the Army’s birthday on June 17, with a special meal selection and 25 percent resumption of services in the Oasis Cafe. A total of 150 guests were served. The cake was cut by Parson, Blash and the most junior MEDDAC soldier, 19-year-old, Private 1st Class Reed Walker.