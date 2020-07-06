  High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - July 2020

Advertisement

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 2020

Welcome to the July 2020 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, https://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dccq/

• “The Talk” – Fort Irwin leaders address diversity and inclusion: page 1

• Updated Fort Irwin re-openings and restrictions: page 2

• Center Chapel reopens with safety in mind: page 3

• Fort Irwin NCO and Soldier of the Year: page 5

• “MEDDAC Minute” – Weed Army Community Hospital services: page 10

• Blackhorse gets back to training: page 12

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews#fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc