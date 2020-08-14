NTC tests soldiers during rotation

Advertisement

Maj. Feliciano Salgado, the officer-in-charge of COVID-19 testing at C Co., 134th Brigade Support Battalion, puts on personal protection equipment in order to meet with a soldier with COVID-like symptoms on July 26, 2020, while the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducts a decisive-action training exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. The 1/34th ABCT and U.S. Army Forces Command have been diligent in testing soldiers with symptoms throughout their time at NTC. The 1st Brigade, 34th Infantry Division is taking part in NTC’s Decisive Action Rotation 20-08.5, large-scale contingency training (in a COVID environment), taking place near Barstow, California, in the harsh, unencumbered environment of the Mojave Desert. The training rotation is reflective of the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerrilla, insurgent, criminal and near-peer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment.