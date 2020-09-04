Blackhorse continues to show strength of OPFOR in Rotation 20-09

Advertisement

NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER, Calif. — When Rotational Training Units (RTU) come to the National Training Center, there are some things that may immediately come to mind. One thought stands true and that is that once their vehicles hit the sandy desert, they will know that the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is on the other side of the field ready to bring the best training opportunities to them. The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment has the privileged position of being the Opposing Force (OPFOR) during training rotations, allowing them to master the fundamentals of maneuver warfare and mission command, and to bring a lethal and realistic environment to the NTC and opposing training units.

During Rotation 20-09, NTC welcomed the “Raider” Brigade, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colorado. The opportunity and ability to get back out there and continue the training schedule is one that soldiers have all been looking forward to at the National Training Center.

Surely there was things to consider when conducting the training, such as the safety procedures that needed to take place due to a global pandemic, and a heat wave that reached triple digits numerous times. Though it made an impact, this did not stop the soldiers from powering through all things considered to accomplish one similar thing in mind across the battlefield, which is to train hard and continue to learn and grow so when the call is made, any unit that comes for training wins the first fight.

Throughout Rotation 20-09, everybody involved was pushed both mentally and physically, but every soldier stood ready to make the best out of honing their techniques, tactics and procedures. Once Rotation 20-09 was complete, Blackhorse was already looking forward to welcoming the 1st Infantry Division for the final Rotation of this Army’s fiscal year. Like every rotation, ten times a year, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment will always be ready to answer the call to bring out the best training opportunities for everybody involved on the battlefield.