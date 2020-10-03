Denzel Washington greets soldiers, families at NTC, Fort Irwin

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Oscar Award-winning actor, Denzel Washington greeted hundreds of soldiers and families at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin on Sept. 26.

The U.S. Army has asked NTC to support the filming of a feature production highlighting a former Fort Irwin Soldier who died in combat. This film crew sees it as a great opportunity to honor Soldiers and share their untold stories with the American people. Organizers believe their collaboration with the installation will ensure the success of the film and telling this hero’s story.

In accordance with safety and health measures for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the production team was pre-screened and tested for COVID-19 before entering the installation. All parties maintained social distancing while engaging with community members.